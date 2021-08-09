#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 expected to begin this weekend

The Director of the HSE National Immunisation Office said a strong uptake is expected.

By Jane Moore Monday 9 Aug 2021, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 3,776 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5518563
Image: Shutterstock/Tong_stocker
Image: Shutterstock/Tong_stocker

THE DIRECTOR OF the HSE National Immunisation Office has said that the first vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15 are expected to be administered this weekend. 

Dr Lucy Jessop told Morning Ireland that registration through the HSE online portal will open on Thursday and will require the consent of one parent or guardian.

Jessop said that a strong uptake is expected as there is “quite a lot of enthusiasm amongst parents” about vaccinating their children before they return to school. 

However, she stressed the importance for parents and children to read up-to-date information on vaccines before choosing to be vaccinated.

“It’s important that a parent make the right choice for their family,” she added.

She said that children will be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, either Pfizer or Moderna, and each child will require two doses over three to four weeks.

The vaccine will be available through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

Jessop said that no additional safety concerns have been reported where these vaccines have been used among 12 to 15-year-olds.

She said that most children in this age cohort recover well from Covid-19, but there have been rare instances of children being admitted to hospital or to intensive care, while some children can develop Long Covid. 

The latest vaccine statistics show that more than 6 million doses have been administered in Ireland, with 77% of the population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

HSE Chief Paul Reid said in a tweet that almost 9,000 people received a vaccine dose at a walk-in centre over the weekend.

“2/3 of these hadn’t previously registered. All age groups were represented and on occasions full families attended,” he said. 

“We’re on the final leg of the vaccination programme now.”

The Department of Health yesterday confirmed 1,837 new cases of Covid-19, with 208 people in hospital, and 31 in intensive care units. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie