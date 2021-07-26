Covid-19 vaccine portal will open for people aged 16 and 17 tomorrow

COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRATION will begin tomorrow for people aged 16 and 17, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced.

“It is important that we continue to get as many of our population vaccinated as soon as vaccines are available and following the safety advice of our experts,” Donnelly said in a tweet this evening.

A poster attached to the tweet noted that the 16 and 17 year olds would be applying for (Pfizer or Moderna) mRNA vaccines.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need:

Their PPS number

Their Eircode

A mobile phone number

An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

Last week the portal was opened up to every adult aged 18 or over.

People in the 18-24 age cohort can also register to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine on an opt-in basis.

Those aged between 18-34 can also choose to get the single-shot Janssen vaccine at a participating pharmacy, subject to supply.

Registration for those age 16 and 17 for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will start tomorrow, Tuesday.



The latest vaccine statistics show that more than 5.5 million doses have been administered in Ireland.

As of last night, over 2.9 million people have received at least one dose and over 2.4 million people have two doses. A total of 187,000 have also received the single-shot Janssen vaccine.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 currently stands at 141, with 25 of the patients in intensive care units. Health officials announced 1,345 new cases of the coronavirus disease today.

Deputy Chief Medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity to do so.

“87% of cases today are in those aged less than 45 years. If you are awaiting your vaccine or are awaiting your second dose, continue to protect yourself by following public health advice,” he said.

