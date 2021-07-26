#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19 vaccine portal will open for people aged 16 and 17 tomorrow

The health minister announced the news today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 26 Jul 2021, 8:14 PM
37 minutes ago 17,418 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5506525
Image: PA
Image: PA

COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRATION will begin tomorrow for people aged 16 and 17, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced.

“It is important that we continue to get as many of our population vaccinated as soon as vaccines are available and following the safety advice of our experts,” Donnelly said in a tweet this evening.

A poster attached to the tweet noted that the 16 and 17 year olds would be applying for (Pfizer or Moderna) mRNA vaccines.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need: 

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process. 

Last week the portal was opened up to every adult aged 18 or over.

People in the 18-24 age cohort can also register to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine on an opt-in basis.

Those aged between 18-34 can also choose to get the single-shot Janssen vaccine at a participating pharmacy, subject to supply.

The latest vaccine statistics show that more than 5.5 million doses have been administered in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As of last night, over 2.9 million people have received at least one dose and over 2.4 million people have two doses. A total of 187,000 have also received the single-shot Janssen vaccine.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 currently stands at 141, with 25 of the patients in intensive care units. Health officials announced 1,345 new cases of the coronavirus disease today.

Deputy Chief Medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity to do so.

“87% of cases today are in those aged less than 45 years. If you are awaiting your vaccine or are awaiting your second dose, continue to protect yourself by following public health advice,” he said.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie