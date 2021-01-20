#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

'Game-changer' AstraZeneca vaccine will NOT land in Ireland before it is approved

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had said he had hoped it could arrive sooner.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 1:17 PM
12 minutes ago 3,006 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5330222
A nurse holds a vial of the vaccine.
Image: PA Images
A nurse holds a vial of the vaccine.
A nurse holds a vial of the vaccine.
Image: PA Images

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will not be delivered to Ireland until after it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), despite hopes that it could come sooner.

The EMA is due to make a decision on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on 29 January and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly had said over the weekend that he had hoped to have the vaccine here so it could be used “the moment” it was authorised. 

Donnelly had said however there would be “regulatory hurdles” to this and that the company itself may not do it. 

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Martin scotched any hopes of an early delivery of the vaccine, saying it would begin arriving in the middle of next month.

“We have a much more comprehensive and detailed plan in terms of ramping up then the volume for the next phase, particularly after the authorisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which should be on the 29 January with from the EMA and then delivery for their timeline for mid-February,” the Taoiseach said.

That would be followed then by the Janssen vaccine, sometime a month after that in terms of authorisation a then a little bit later on we’ll be getting more supplies of Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna. 

When the AstraZeneca vaccine is delivered it will allow weekly vaccinations to increase to 100,000, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week.

The vaccine has been described as a “game changer” because it does not require the ultra-cold temperatures of the two mRNA vaccines that are currently approved for use in the EU.

Related Reads

14.01.21 AstraZeneca approval will allow vaccinations to ramp up to 100,000 per week in February, says Varadkar
12.01.21 Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine applies for EU approval

This means delivery and storage of the vaccine is easier, less costly and more suited to a mass roll-out.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie