Have you seen Valerija? Appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing from Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Co Limerick.

Valerija Ivanova has been missing since Wednesday, 11 August.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build, with blond hair.

When last seen, Valerija was wearing golden heels, an orange crop top and an orange skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.