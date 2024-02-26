The Explainer x Noteworthy: Why is our history falling into the sea?

COASTAL EROSION FUELLED by climate change is rapidly endangering Ireland’s shoreline history and heritage – some of which cannot be saved.

The latest in-depth series by Noteworthy, entitled VANISHING PAST, reveals that rising rates of erosion and increasingly fierce storms are weakening already vulnerable structures linked to the country’s rich past.

To keep on top of the problem, the government is working on a climate hazard map which will outline the level of threat to protected monuments.

In a bonus episode of The Explainer podcast, brought to you by Noteworthy, reporter Patricia Devlin tells presenter Susan Daly what monuments and historical sites are at danger of falling into the sea, and what, if anything, can be done to save them.

Ian Lumley, heritage officer with An Taisce, the national trust for Ireland, outlines the scale of the problem while we also hear from zooarchaeologist Dr Fiona Beglane describes her work on under-threat Staad Abbey, a medieval church in Co Sligo.

This episode was put together by Susan Daly, Patricia Devlin and producer Laura Byrne.

