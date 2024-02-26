Advertisement
Podcast

The Explainer x Noteworthy: Why is our history falling into the sea?

Investigative reporter Patricia Devlin and An Taisce heritage officer Ian Lumley talk to Susan Daly about the increasing dangers posed by climate change to ancient monuments and sites.
1
323
1 hour ago

VP Top - Erosion

COASTAL EROSION FUELLED by climate change is rapidly endangering Ireland’s shoreline history and heritage – some of which cannot be saved.

The latest in-depth series by Noteworthy, entitled VANISHING PAST, reveals that rising rates of erosion and increasingly fierce storms are weakening already vulnerable structures linked to the country’s rich past. 

To keep on top of the problem, the government is working on a climate hazard map which will outline the level of threat to protected monuments.

In a bonus episode of The Explainer podcast, brought to you by Noteworthy, reporter Patricia Devlin tells presenter Susan Daly what monuments and historical sites are at danger of falling into the sea, and what, if anything, can be done to save them.

Ian Lumley, heritage officer with An Taisce, the national trust for Ireland, outlines the scale of the problem while we also hear from zooarchaeologist Dr Fiona Beglane describes her work on under-threat Staad Abbey, a medieval church in Co Sligo.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Susan Daly, Patricia Devlin and producer Laura Byrne. 

RELATED READS

Author
Laura Byrne
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie
@LauraByrneStory
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     