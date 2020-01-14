This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Verona Murphy expected to confirm her candidacy as independent general election candidate

Murphy will confirm the news on local radio at 10am this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 7:31 AM
17 minutes ago 1,216 Views 4 Comments
Verona Murphy speaking to media at the Wexford count centre following November's by-election.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

VERONA MURPHY IS expected to announce herself as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election later this morning. 

Murphy was dropped from the Fine Gael ticket for the upcoming general election following a controversial by-election campaign in which she sustained criticism for a series of comments about migrants

Speculation has been rife that she would instead run as independent candidate and Murphy told TheJournal.ie that she will announce her decision on local radio in Wexford at 10am this morning.

She is expected to announce her candidacy for one of the four Dáil seats in Wexford.

Murphy’s Facebook page was updated last week to say that her office was open each day and it lists her as a “Dáil candidate”. 

Speaking to South East Radio last month, Murphy said her comments about immigration were “misrepresented in the media” and that her comments were based on security concerns. 

Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne topped the poll in the Wexford by-election and took the available seat with Murphy receiving the second-highest first preference vote in the November poll, finishing in third place. 

As well as Byrne, Fianna Fáil are also running James Browne TD and Councillor Lisa McDonald in Wexford.

Fine Gael are running two current TDs for re-election, Michael D’Arcy and Paul Kehoe.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin is the other sitting TD in the constituency.

Yesterday, it was announced that Seanie O’Shea is to contest the general election in Wexford for Independents 4 Change. O’Shea has campaigned alongside former TD and now MEP Mick Wallace since he entered politics in 2011.

