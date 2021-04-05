President leads tributes to 'captivating' soprano Veronica Dunne who has died aged 93

Dr Veronica Dunne pictured at the launch of the eighth Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition in 2015.

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to renowned soprano and music teacher Dr Veronica Dunne, who has died at the age of 93.

An internationally renowned singer in her own right, Dr Dunne also trained some of Ireland’s best known classical singers.

President Michael D Higgins said the news of her death “will have deeply saddened all those who love the power and beauty of music”.

“Throughout her life, Dr Veronica Dunne captivated millions with her singing.

“The legacy she leaves lies in the talents of those scores of others whose talents and performances she unlocked with her enthusiasm, energy and commitment as a teacher and friend,” Higgins said in a statement issued this evening.

“Guided by her warmth, passion and energy, she developed the Veronica Dunne Competition, from its beginnings in 1995, into one of the foremost international singing competitions in the world,” the statement continued.

“Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to her family, her many friends, including her former students, and the community of music lovers who will feel her loss so keenly.”

In 2014, Higgins presented Dr Dunne with the National Concert Hall Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, has also expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Dr Dunne.

Martin said Dr Dunne “was a real trailblazer as a musician, teacher and an utterly inspiring woman, with an incredible career that spanned 70 years”.

“She leaves in her wake a long line of gifted singers and she has inspired generations of musicians worldwide.”

Martin added: “Veronica Dunne will also be remembered for her great voice and her impressive career as an opera singer – both at home and abroad – for many years in many different roles. She was much loved for her contribution to music, to teaching and encouraging up and coming musicians.”