A VIGIL IS to be held for Vanessa Whyte and her children, Sara and James Rutledge, this evening at 7pm in a village near the family home.

Vanessa and her two children were killed in a shooting at their house in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Vanessa, who was aged 45, was a veterinary surgeon originally from Co Clare, while James was 14 and Sara was 13.

A PSNI investigation into the suspected triple murder is underway.

The vigil will be held in their local town of Maguiresbridge. The vigil begins at 7pm in Maguiresbridge primary school, which both James and Sara attended.

A book of condolences will be opened in the school hall today from 11am to 9pm and tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

Tonight’s vigil is organised by the local Village Rural Development Association, to allow members of the close-knit community of Maguiresbridge to support each other.

A statement said: “This is an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief.”

Local clubs and organisations have shared tributes for Vanessa, Sara and James, remembering them as beloved and active members of the community.

Vanessa Whyte and her two children James and Sara were killed in a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

St Mary’s Maguiresbridge LGFA remembered the deceased as “a trio that was always by each other’s side”.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the devastating loss of our underage player Sara, alongside her dear brother James and devoted mother Vanessa. Our entire club community is heartbroken,” the club said.

The club described Sara as “a truly special member of our club family”.

“Her coaches remember her as quiet yet full of life, exceptionally well-mannered, and always dedicated. While committed and determined on the field, Sara carried herself with gentle grace off it.”

The statement said her brother James was a dedicated club member, who was always Sara’s greatest supporter at games.

“He’d only miss her games when hurling called – a passion that ran deep through their household,” it said.

“Watching over them both was Vanessa, their devoted mother. More than just a parent on the sidelines, she became everyone’s friend. Her enthusiasm for the game matched only by the immense pride she took in her children. No sideline was ever quite as bright as when Vanessa was there.”

The club has suspended all activities until further notice and said it is working closely with the well-being team to support players, coaches, parents, and members.

The Maguiresbridge Running Club said it is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former member Vanessa and her two children.

It said: “Words cannot express the pain that we are all feeling. Vanessa was an amazing woman and dedicated to her children. We offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all those impacted by their deaths.”

A local school, Saint Kevin’s College, is offering support to any pupils who knew Vanessa, Sara and James.

“Our prayers go out to the three victims of this incident,” it said.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

He said the PSNI is “particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks”.

“If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us,” he said.

He added: “Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”