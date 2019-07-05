This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 July, 2019
London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight rerouted to Boston after reports of smoke in the cabin

‘Everyone could smell the smoke’ said one passenger who took to social media following the incident.

By Conor McCrave Friday 5 Jul 2019, 8:20 AM
38 minutes ago 2,274 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711388
Stock image of Virgin Atlantic plane.
Image: Shutterstock/NextNewMedia
Stock image of Virgin Atlantic plane.
Stock image of Virgin Atlantic plane.
Image: Shutterstock/NextNewMedia

A FLIGHT FROM New York which was destined for London was diverted back to Boston after take-off due to reports of smoke in the cabin. 

Virgin Atlantic flight VS138 set out from New York JFK yesterday evening and was expected to arrive in London Heathrow early this morning. 

However, the flight was rerouted to Boston Logan airport after smoke began to fill part of the cabin. 

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said: “The VS138 from JFK to London Heathrow on 4 July 2018 diverted to Boston due to reports of smoke in the cabin.

“Our crew responded immediately and the plane has landed safely in Boston. The safety and security of out customers and crew is always our top priority and we are currently investigating to fully understand the circumstances. 

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we work with them to provide local accommodation or to re-book alternative flights to their final destinations.”

Some passengers took to social media to vent their frustration at the diversion and consequent delays. 

“Everyone could smell the smoke but was not told what the problem was until we landed,” on user wrote. 

