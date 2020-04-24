This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar: 'Extending pandemic payment and wage subsidy scheme may be needed if restrictions stay in place'

The Taoiseach said there cannot be three different groups of unemployed people.

By Christina Finn Friday 24 Apr 2020, 6:31 PM
6 minutes ago 895 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5083689
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the wage subsidy scheme and the pandemic payment may be extended if the restrictions have to stay in place.

However, he said the government wants to avoid the scenario where Ireland has three groups of unemployed people.

On 5 May, an update on the restrictions will be given to the public. A roadmap for lifting restrictions will be published before that date.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today, Varadkar said no decision has been made on whether or not to extend the payment, but he added it “may be necessary if the restrictions have to stay in place”.

Varadkar said the unemployment payments at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis were done “in a hurry” in order to get money to people quickly.

As a result, anomalies have arisen whereby some people are being paid more on than they might have previously earned, said the Taoiseach. 

The original plan was to give people up to 70% of their previous income for people earning up to €350,000, but it would have taken too long to administer, he said.

“We would have left people with no money for weeks and weeks on end,” he said.

Speaking about the groups of unemployed people in Ireland, Varadkar said there can’t be a situation whereby there are those who became unemployed before Covid-19, those who became unemployed during Covid-19 on the €350 payment and those who become unemployed after Covid-19 being placed on a different regime.

“At some point we’re going to need to pull them all together,” he said. He added that the priority is to protected peoples’ incomes and to only reform the benefit system at the right time. 

Speaking earlier this week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned that the wage subsidy scheme would need to be tapered as people return to work.

He said decisions will have to be made in a few weeks’ time about how the State will continue to pay welfare supports to people who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

“We are in a position to fully implement the wage subsidy for eight or nine more weeks. After that point, decisions will have to be made as to how it is maintained.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie