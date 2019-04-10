This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm not the only one going through this difficult time': Darkness Into Light launches Wall of Hope in Dublin

The public will be able to leave messages of hope on the mural site in Camden Row.

By Andrew Roberts Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 7:00 PM
40 minutes ago 1,051 Views 2 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

A PUBLIC ARTWORK has been created to launch Darkness Into Light 2019.

Titled the Wall of Hope, the mural has been created by the artists’ group Subset, and is located on Dublin’s Camden Row.

Members of the public are encouraged to leave messages of hope on the wall, to encourage the ongoing conversation around mental health stigma in Ireland.

We spoke to GAA player Shane Carty and celebrity chef Derry Clarke, who are ambassadors for Darkness Into Light, about their own personal stories relating to mental health stigma.

Darkness Into Light, which raises awareness about suicide prevention, started with around 400 people walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009.

This year, it takes place on 11-12 May, with similar walks taking place across the world.

Watch the video above for our full report.

