'I'm not the only one going through this difficult time': Darkness Into Light launches Wall of Hope in Dublin

A PUBLIC ARTWORK has been created to launch Darkness Into Light 2019.

Titled the Wall of Hope, the mural has been created by the artists’ group Subset, and is located on Dublin’s Camden Row.

Members of the public are encouraged to leave messages of hope on the wall, to encourage the ongoing conversation around mental health stigma in Ireland.

We spoke to GAA player Shane Carty and celebrity chef Derry Clarke, who are ambassadors for Darkness Into Light, about their own personal stories relating to mental health stigma.

Darkness Into Light, which raises awareness about suicide prevention, started with around 400 people walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009.

This year, it takes place on 11-12 May, with similar walks taking place across the world.

