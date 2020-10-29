Walmart removes guns and ammo from shelves ahead of US presidential election

US RETAILER WALMART has decided to remove all of its guns and ammunition from its shelves ahead of the US presidential election next week.

The consumer giant, which has nearly 5,000 stores across the US, made the decision “out of an abundance of caution”.

There has been a lot of social unrest in the United States in recent months with many serious incidents sparked by the killing of black men by police.

Currently, there is civil unrest in Philadelphia following the shooting dead of a black man by police earlier this month.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, a Walmart spokesperson said: “We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers.”

While guns and ammo will not be visible to customers, they can still ask a member of staff if they wish to purchase a firearm. Over 2,000 Walmart stores sell firearms and ammunition.

A letter sent to store managers on Wednesday ordered staff to remove the firearms “due to the current unrest in isolated areas of the country and out of an abundance of caution”.

In 2019, Walmart stopped sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles used in some hunting rifles. The move came after a deadly shooting at a Texas Walmart claimed 22 lives.