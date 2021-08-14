Quiz: How much do you know about walruses?

Wally the walrus at the Isles of Scilly in July.

WALLY IS BACK.

The walrus first appeared in Irish waters – where pinnipeds of his type are not usually found – back in March. After a brief European tour he is back.

The public is being urged to stay away from him. Not only might you disturb a creature in a difficult situation, you’re also putting yourself at risk.

Keep your distance and take this quiz instead.

What is a walrus? Wikimedia A large gregarious marine mammal related to the eared seals, having two large downward-pointing tusks I don't know

An elephant that has spent too long in the sea Just a big ol' dog hanging around in the water really, no big deal Is Wally okay? Miroslav Valasek / Alamy Yes No

It's difficult to tell for sure Wally has damaged several boats. Why? PA Images He is a cruel, malicious creature, and hellbent on causing economic damage to the local community. He doesn't own a boat and is jealous.

Leave him off. He'd usually rest on land or a floating object (like ice) so he has been napping on boats instead. He is trying to mate with them. The best impression of Wally was performed by this man, Anthony Fitzgerald, in an RTÉ News report, back when the walrus first appeared in Ireland back in March. What did it sound like? RTÉ News Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Urrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrggggggggg...

Meeeeeeeeeeeeeeoooooooooooooo? Bah... bah! Bah. This is the second pinniped-themed quiz I've written this year. Are walruses the largest pinniped? Shutterstock Yes No, they're often smaller than adult seals

No, elephant seals are larger Stop writing quizzes about pinnipeds. I've had enough! Which of these is called a walrus moustache? Wikimedia Wikimedia

Wikimedia Wikimedia What's a young walrus called? Shutterstock Lil' baby A calf

A heifer A moose What is this walrus doing? Wikimedia Waiting to ambush prey. Using their tusks to hang off the edge of a breathing hole.

Trying to mate (good luck!). He is dead, taken before his time, very sad, but don't cry. Who is the Walrus of Love? Shutterstock Louis Armstrong Marvin Gaye

Barry White Wally What type of plane is this? Wikimedia Supermarine Carvery Supermarine Donkey

Supermarine Walrus Supermarine Enda Kenny What do you call a walrus in Antarctica? Shutterstock An elephant seal A Shackleton walrus

A rosmhvalr Lost (they're only found in the Arctic) Walrus is the name of one of two narrow-gauge locomotives operated on the Isle of Man's Groudle Glen Railway. What is Walrus powered by? Wikimedia Diesel Petrol

