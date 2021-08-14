#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about walruses?

And Wally, in particular.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,370 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520363
Wally the walrus at the Isles of Scilly in July.
Image: Alamy
Wally the walrus at the Isles of Scilly in July.
Wally the walrus at the Isles of Scilly in July.
Image: Alamy

WALLY IS BACK.

The walrus first appeared in Irish waters – where pinnipeds of his type are not usually found – back in March. After a brief European tour he is back.

The public is being urged to stay away from him. Not only might you disturb a creature in a difficult situation, you’re also putting yourself at risk.

Keep your distance and take this quiz instead.

What is a walrus?
Wikimedia
A large gregarious marine mammal related to the eared seals, having two large downward-pointing tusks
I don't know

An elephant that has spent too long in the sea
Just a big ol' dog hanging around in the water really, no big deal
Is Wally okay?
Miroslav Valasek / Alamy
Yes
No

It's difficult to tell for sure
Wally has damaged several boats. Why?
PA Images
He is a cruel, malicious creature, and hellbent on causing economic damage to the local community.
He doesn't own a boat and is jealous.

Leave him off. He'd usually rest on land or a floating object (like ice) so he has been napping on boats instead.
He is trying to mate with them.
The best impression of Wally was performed by this man, Anthony Fitzgerald, in an RTÉ News report, back when the walrus first appeared in Ireland back in March. What did it sound like?
RTÉ News
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
Urrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrggggggggg...

Meeeeeeeeeeeeeeoooooooooooooo?
Bah... bah! Bah.
This is the second pinniped-themed quiz I've written this year. Are walruses the largest pinniped?
Shutterstock
Yes
No, they're often smaller than adult seals

No, elephant seals are larger
Stop writing quizzes about pinnipeds. I've had enough!
Which of these is called a walrus moustache?

What's a young walrus called?
Shutterstock
Lil' baby
A calf

A heifer
A moose
What is this walrus doing?
Wikimedia
Waiting to ambush prey.
Using their tusks to hang off the edge of a breathing hole.

Trying to mate (good luck!).
He is dead, taken before his time, very sad, but don't cry.
Who is the Walrus of Love?
Shutterstock
Louis Armstrong
Marvin Gaye

Barry White
Wally
What type of plane is this?
Wikimedia
Supermarine Carvery
Supermarine Donkey

Supermarine Walrus
Supermarine Enda Kenny
What do you call a walrus in Antarctica?
Shutterstock
An elephant seal
A Shackleton walrus

A rosmhvalr
Lost (they're only found in the Arctic)
Walrus is the name of one of two narrow-gauge locomotives operated on the Isle of Man's Groudle Glen Railway. What is Walrus powered by?
Wikimedia
Diesel
Petrol

Hydrogen
Walrus blubber
I am the walrus
Wikimedia
Goo goo g'joob
What?
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are Wally the walrus
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are *the* walrus from the song I Am The Walrus
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this walrus
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this walrus
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this walrus
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this walrus
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie