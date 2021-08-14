Quiz: How much do you know about walruses?

WALLY IS BACK.
The walrus first appeared in Irish waters – where pinnipeds of his type are not usually found – back in March. After a brief European tour he is back.
The public is being urged to stay away from him. Not only might you disturb a creature in a difficult situation, you’re also putting yourself at risk.
Keep your distance and take this quiz instead.
COMMENTS (5)