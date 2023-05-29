Warm, dry and largely sunny weather this week, reaching up to 24 degrees most days

MORE WARM AND sunny weather is expected this week with temperatures reaching as high as 24 degrees most days, according to Met Éireann.

Today, the meteorological service estimates dry and sunny weather for most of the country with highs of 22 degrees expected in the west and a dry night ahead.

Warm and dry weather is forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday with Met Éireann estimating highs of 24 degrees, some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

This weather pattern is expected to continue towards the end of the week and into the June bank holiday weekend. Rainfall levels for the entire country are “well below normal”, according to Met Éireann.

Pollen levels will remain low to moderate across the country while Met Éireann are reminding the public to remain “SunSmart” – as bright, clear and sunny weather is expected every day.

Last Saturday saw the warmest day so far recorded by the weather service, with the highest temperature recorded at 23.3 degrees in Roscommon.

Today was the warmest day of the year so far reaching 23.3°C in Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon. 😎 📈 🌡️



It will feel a bit cooler tomorrow though. ⛅️



Check out the forecast for your area 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/sVT788I2tP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2023

The west of the country is expected to see their warm weather continue throughout the week, with the warmest temperatures forecast for the western and south-western coast.

Very light breezes are expected most days, with the lowest temperatures each day in the mid-teens across the country.

Towards the end of the week, it is expected that high atmospheric pressure will continue and allow for warm and sunny spells to stick around over the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the “high teens or low twenties”.

Met Éireann suggest that high atmospheric pressure in the weather places the country’s weather in a “blocking pattern” – when the high pressure blocks out and prevents other weather types from entering the atmosphere.

This pressure was attributed to the warm weather experienced across the country last week, and has allowed Met Éireann to forecast “above average” temperatures over the next two weeks.