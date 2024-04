AFTER A WEEKEND of sunshine, Met Éireann has confirmed yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far.

Newport Furance in Co Mayo recorded the highest temperature in the country yesterday at 20.1 degrees. This was followed by Claremorris in Co Mayo at 19.9 degrees.

Warmest day of the year so far recorded at Newport Furnace, Co. Mayo today at our 25 synoptic stations 🌡️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZlJ8uUSjKP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 21, 2024

The dry weather looks set to continue for much of the week ahead, with temperatures due to drop slightly, especially at night.

Met Éireann has said today will be largely dry with the best of the sunshine in Munster and Connacht. Cloudier conditions will develop in Ulster and Leinster this morning and will extend further south and after this afternoon.

Highest temperatures today will range from 12 to 18 degrees, dropping to as low as 3 degrees tonight.

It’s forecast to be a cloudy start to tomorrow in Connacht and Munster with isolated patches of drizzle.

There will be sunnier weather in the north and west which will extend across the country throughout the morning and afternoon, Met Éireann has said.

Conditions are due to feel a little fresher with highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, dropping as low as 1 degree at night.

Wednesday is, again, due to be largely dry with sunny spells and possibly a few isolated light showers.

Met Éireann has said it will be cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold with clear spells and frost in places. Temperatures will drop as low as -1 degree on Wednesday night.

Thursday is forecast to be cool and mainly dry. A fair amount of cloud is forecast, along with a few showers in the southwest.

Highest temperatures will range between 9 and 12 degrees, dropping as low as -2 degrees at night.

Looking ahead to Friday, conditions are expected to continue to be cool and mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Highest temperatures on Friday will range between 8 and 11 degrees, but may drop as low as -1 degree at night.