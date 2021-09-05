Katie Taylor prepares to walk out into Emerald Headingley Stadium last night

Katie Taylor prepares to walk out into Emerald Headingley Stadium last night

KATIE TAYLOR DOMINATED Jennifer Han from pillar to post to defend undisputed crown in Leeds last night.

Taylor earned a shutout victory on the judges’ scorecards, improving her professional record to 19-0 (6KOs).

That she earned a shutout victory — 100-89 on all three judges’ scorecards, with a knockdown of Han in the eighth, is a testament to the gulf in ability between the two women, Gavan Casey reported from Leeds.

The fight was streamed on DAZN, with some people subscribing to the platform to watch the fight.

Poll: Did you watch Katie Taylor’s fight last night?

