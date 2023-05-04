The Explainer x Noteworthy: Is GSOC fit for purpose?

“Resources and power. Those two elements have, to my mind, been at the centre of why GSOC has not been able to function to the satisfaction of a lot of people in the public.”

That is according to journalist Mick Clifford, on the ongoing problems that need to be tackled in order to have an effective Garda watchdog.

In the latest in-depth series by investigative platform Noteworthy, investigative reporter Alice Chambers examines how the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) handles public complaints and uncovers a process that is slow, lacking in transparency and enforcement powers.

Our WATCHING THE WATCHDOG series finds half of GSOC’s cases are handed to the gardaí to investigate, there’s no appeals process and few sanctions. Complainants are left with questions and are frustrated.

This week, in an episode of The Explainer brought to you by Noteworthy, Clifford joins the podcast. The Examiner columnist and investigative journalist has reported extensively on the Garda watchdog over many years.

Advertisement

Presenter Susan Daly also chats with Chambers about her investigation’s findings.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

RELATED READS

This episode was put together by Alice Chambers, Susan Daly, Maria Delaney and producer Laura Byrne.