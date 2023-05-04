Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 4 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# Watching the Watchdog
The Explainer x Noteworthy: Is GSOC fit for purpose?
Journalists Mick Clifford of The Examiner and Alice Chambers of Noteworthy tell Susan Daly about the Garda watchdog’s severe and ongoing problems.
462
4
1 hour ago

Design for WATCHING THE WATCHDOGS project featuring a pink Garda station light with a stack of papers in yellow in the background. The Noteworthy logo is on top.

“Resources and power. Those two elements have, to my mind, been at the centre of why GSOC has not been able to function to the satisfaction of a lot of people in the public.”

That is according to journalist Mick Clifford, on the ongoing problems that need to be tackled in order to have an effective Garda watchdog. 

In the latest in-depth series by investigative platform Noteworthy, investigative reporter Alice Chambers examines how the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) handles public complaints and uncovers a process that is slow, lacking in transparency and enforcement powers.

Our WATCHING THE WATCHDOG series finds half of GSOC’s cases are handed to the gardaí to investigate, there’s no appeals process and few sanctions. Complainants are left with questions and are frustrated.

This week, in an episode of The Explainer brought to you by Noteworthy, Clifford joins the podcast. The Examiner columnist and investigative journalist has reported extensively on the Garda watchdog over many years. 

Presenter Susan Daly also chats with Chambers about her investigation’s findings. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

RELATED READS

This episode was put together by Alice Chambers, Susan Daly, Maria Delaney and producer Laura Byrne.

Author
Laura Byrne
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie
@LauraByrneStory
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     