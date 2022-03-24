Major supply issues causing water outages across Wicklow

Irish Water is working with local councils to restore the supply.

IRISH WATER HAS said it is working to restore service as quickly as possible following an outage in Co Wicklow and surrounding areas.

The water body said homes and businesses may have been impacted following an interruption to supply at Vartry Water Treatment Plant near Roundwood.

It is now working with Dublin City Council, Wicklow County Council and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to restore water to impacted customers.

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water, said the repairs are being conducted “as quickly and efficiently as possible” at the Vartry plant to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience an outage can have on customers, and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible,” he said.

Irish Water said the water supply to homes and businesses in the following locations may be impacted including; Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilpedder, Kilmacanogue Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane and Kilcroney.

Delgany, Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane, Dunran, Ballyvolan, Kiltimon, Ballyman, Kill Lane are also affected.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The company said its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact it on Twitter with any queries.For updates you can visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.