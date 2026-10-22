Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9), died in the attack on their home.
Waterford

Man (20s) arrested in connection with fatal arson attack on Waterford home

The man is detained at a garda station in the south-east.
5.23pm, 22 Oct 2026
579

ANOTHER PERSON HAS been arrested in connection with the fatal arson attack on a home in Waterford last week. 

Gardaí confirmed they arrested a man in his 20s this afternoon as part of the ongoing investigation. 

The man was arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, as amended by Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009. He is detained at a garda station in the south-east.

Further searches are expected to be carried out as part of the investigation.

Two other people, arrested on 20 October 2026 in connection with the investigation, have had their periods of detention extended.

There are now four people arrested and currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A gardaí spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person who may have any information in relation to this arson attack to speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know.”

“The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

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