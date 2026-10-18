Four family members killed in arson attack arrive at church ahead of funeral

THE BODIES OF four members of the same family killed in an arson attack in Waterford have arrived at church ahead of their funeral.

The funeral Mass for Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9), will take place at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford on Monday afternoon.

They died in the attack on their home in the Birchwood estate on Tuesday.

Four separate hearses arrived at the church on Sunday afternoon and the church bell sounded as the coffins were removed.

Players from the Johnville football club, where Callum played, provided a guard of honour on the steps.

The four wooden coffins, two of which were white, were lined up side by side before being brought inside the parish centre.

One of the coffins was covered with an Irish tricolour flag.

Advertisement

Four hearses arrive at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre. Brian Lawless Brian Lawless

The bodies were received into the church by parish priest Father Gerry Chestnutt.

They will lie in repose in the parish centre for three hours on Sunday afternoon.

After the funeral, the four family members will be laid to rest in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Two other children, aged six and 14, remain in a critical condition in hospital following Tuesday’s attack.

Two people have appeared in court on charges related to the arson attack.

Cian Stacey (21) and Jessica Dalton (31) appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Waterford District Court on Tuesday.