'It's the not knowing that's killing me': Family of missing Waterford woman appeal for information

THE FAMILY OF missing woman Mary Ryan have appealed for information that could help trace the whereabouts of the 54-year-old Waterford native.

Appearing on RTÉ’s Crimecall last night, Mary’s daughter Megan (20) and mother Peggy said the family is growing increasingly worried for her welfare since her disappearance in December.

She was last seen at around 2.30pm on Saturday 15 December in Connolly Place in Waterford city.

Her mother Peggy O’Regan said Mary was passing the house and dropped in for a cup of tea. It was the last time she saw her daughter.

Of that day, Megan said: “There was nothing unusual, so we didn’t have a reason to be worried. She was the same as she usually was.”

The 54-year-old lives at Closegate in Waterford city and when a neighbour hadn’t seen her for a few weeks they became concerned and raised the alarm. She’d been due to collect a social welfare payment on 18 December but failed to do so, and hasn’t collected any payments since.

Mary’s mother Peggy said: “She always wore funky clothes and if you met her and you didn’t know her, she would stand out.

It’s the not knowing that’s killing me.

Her daughter Megan added: “I got posters and put them all around shops, I’ve knocked on doors and I’ve looked all over. We just want to know she’s safe. We’re all worried sick.”

Mary Ryan is described as being almost six foot in height, with a distinct upright walk and short brown cropped hair. She would often wear Doc Martens boots, colourful leggings with a denim skirt and a headband.

Anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her is urged to contact Waterford Garda Station on 0531 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.