Waterways Ireland accused of 'gentrifying' Grand Canal Dock, as fees for houseboats set to soar

HOUSEBOAT DWELLERS IN Dublin’s docklands are facing steep annual fee increases, and have accused Waterways Ireland of attempting to gentrify the canal and ‘displace’ those who’ve made it their home.

Management and development body Waterways Ireland (WI) is looking to implement a hike from €578 to €4,000 annually, and rising to €7,500 over a six-year period.

David Blancoe, who lives in a houseboat on Grand Canal Dock, told The Journal that residents have “no objection at all” to an increase in fees, as they recognise more investment is needed in the waterways.

However, such a sharp increase is “not affordable or realistic” and could force a lot of houseboat dwellers to move away.

“It’s the threat of displacement and gentrification of the communities by the severe level of increase being promoted by WI,” he said.

Blancoe also accused WI of poor engagement with the residents, and a lack of communication about how exactly the fees would be used.

Waterways Ireland defended the decision to revise the bye-laws, saying they are “no longer fit for purpose”, given the environmental and health developments since their establishment in the 1980s.

A public consultation ran from 19 June to 27 October and a report was published a report on the meetings and feedback.

While Waterways Ireland said the annual charge “appears to be a large increase”, the canal is in high demand as the facilities are “superior” to other docks.

“The existing Bye-laws do not provide for the regulation and charging for houseboat berths and as such, dwellers have availed of this facility for a considerable period of time for an unrealistic fee,” it said.

It added that it “does not believe” the proposed changes will lead to homelessness.

“A houseboat berth at their current location will be offered to those boaters who are currently regulated by means of an Extended Mooring Permit (EMP).

“Should they not wish to take up the offer of a berth on the outlined terms, they will be facilitated at an alternative location subject to acceptance of the terms for that location.”

WI said the extra money will be “ringfenced and used to improve services for houseboat dwellers”. It also plans to increase the number of moorings available for houseboats, but it has not yet been granted planning permission for these.

Grand Canal Dock has been open to houseboat dwellers since 2010. Houseboats and barges housed on the marina have access to plug-in electricity points at each of their berths which residents pay for using top up cards, in addition to their yearly fees.

A tap at each berth is also used to give each boat water supply.

Refuse collection is supplied and a pump out station for waste is located on the opposite side of the marina for use, as required. Around 30 houseboats are moored at Grand Canal Dock marina.

With reporting by Christina Finn