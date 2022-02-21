#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 21 February 2022
Advertisement

Weapons and illegal cigarettes found in Longford garda search

The weapons included knives, a tomahawk style hatchet, pepper spray and a baton.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 21 Feb 2022, 7:22 AM
53 minutes ago 4,373 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5688741

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD have seized a large number of weapons and a quantity of illegal cigarettes in a search. 

The find was made on Saturday afternoon at 3pm when Longford Gardaí assisted by the Longford District Detective Unit, the Community Engagement Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at a premises in Longford town.

“During the course of this search, 18 large knives, 11 imitation firearms, one small hatchet, one canister of pepper spray and one baton were seized along with a number of other items.

“In addition to this, 6,300 illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of €4,725 were also seized. All of the seized items have been sent for analysis.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie