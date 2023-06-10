Advertisement

Saturday 10 June 2023
# Weather
Mid-week temperatures could reach 27 degrees, says Met Éireann
Tonight is expected to be mild and muggy, with temperatures staying above 13 to 16 degrees all night.
VERY WARM WEATHER is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms expected, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures will reach 23 to 26 degrees on Tuesday, possibly reaching 27 degrees in some spots, with just a light breeze.

Heavy showers are likely to develop on Wednesday, the forecaster said, with plenty of hazy sunshine.

Highest temperatures are again likely to be around 23 to 27 degrees with little to no wind away from coasts.

Weekend

There are likely to be a few showers overnight, and some may turn heavy at times in the northeast and the west of the country.

Many places though, will remain dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells at first, although some fog will form on southern and eastern coasts.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be cloudy with coastal fog persisting into the south and east for a time.

Warm sunny spells will develop as the day progresses but will be accompanied by scattered showers through the late afternoon and evening that may turn heavy for a time.

Sunday will be a humid day, Met Éireann has predicted, with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, but it will be slightly cooler near southern coasts.

