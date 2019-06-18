Mostly dry weather with top temperatures back up to 20 degrees today

THERE IS A welcome hint of summer back in the air this morning, with mostly dry weather expected in many parts of the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of up to 20 degrees. It will be dry in many places with some cloud and scattered showers, mainly in Connacht and Ulster.

Winds will be light, with sea breezes along southern and eastern coasts.

Enjoy the sunshine today as showers in the west and north will spread tomorrow with heavy downpours in some places.

Overall it will be another week of scattered showers and sunny spells and current indications for the weekend suggest most of the country will be dry Saturday, with highs of 16 to 20 degrees.