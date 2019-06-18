This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mostly dry weather with top temperatures back up to 20 degrees today

There are still some rainy days ahead this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 7:23 AM
34 minutes ago 3,116 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4686854
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

THERE IS A welcome hint of summer back in the air this morning, with mostly dry weather expected in many parts of the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of up to 20 degrees. It will be dry in many places with some cloud and scattered showers, mainly in Connacht and Ulster.

Winds will be light, with sea breezes along southern and eastern coasts.

Enjoy the sunshine today as showers in the west and north will spread tomorrow with heavy downpours in some places.

Overall it will be another week of scattered showers and sunny spells and current indications for the weekend suggest most of the country will be dry Saturday, with highs of 16 to 20 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie