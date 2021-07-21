#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

Temperatures of up to 30 degrees as warnings remain in place

Met Éireann said tonight will be “uncomfortably warm and humid”.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 8:05 AM
31 minutes ago 3,553 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5501085
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WARM WEATHER IS to continue as the week goes on, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees expected today.

Met Éireann has a number of high temperature warnings in place since yesterday.

There is a Status Orange warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath.

In these areas maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in places are expected and overnight temperatures will drop no lower than around 20 degrees.

There is a Status Yellow warning in place for the rest of Ireland. Both weather warnings are to remain in place until 9am Friday.

Met Éireann said tonight will be “uncomfortably warm and humid” with temperatures staying above 17 to 20 degrees for much of the night.

Tomorrow will again bring highest temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees, with a chance of isolated thundery showers over Ulster.

Related Reads

20.07.21 It's official: Evelyn Cusack says we can now call this weather a 'heat wave'
20.07.21 'We burn particularly easily': How to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe in the heat

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly over the weekend, but it will remain warm, between 19 and 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie