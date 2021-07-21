Temperatures of up to 30 degrees as warnings remain in place

WARM WEATHER IS to continue as the week goes on, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees expected today.

Met Éireann has a number of high temperature warnings in place since yesterday.

There is a Status Orange warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath.

In these areas maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in places are expected and overnight temperatures will drop no lower than around 20 degrees.

There is a Status Yellow warning in place for the rest of Ireland. Both weather warnings are to remain in place until 9am Friday.

Met Éireann said tonight will be “uncomfortably warm and humid” with temperatures staying above 17 to 20 degrees for much of the night.

Tomorrow will again bring highest temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees, with a chance of isolated thundery showers over Ulster.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly over the weekend, but it will remain warm, between 19 and 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.