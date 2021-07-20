#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

High temperatures continue as 29.5 degrees reached in one county today

Met Éireann said at least nine weather observing stations have met heat wave criteria.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 10:33 PM
55 minutes ago 12,708 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5501026
Crowds at Brittas Bay Beach in Wicklow last weekend.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Crowds at Brittas Bay Beach in Wicklow last weekend.
Crowds at Brittas Bay Beach in Wicklow last weekend.
Image: RollingNews.ie

TEMPERATURES CONTINUED TO soar across the country today as one weather observing station in Roscommon topped the weekend’s previous hottest days of the year.

Mount Dillon recorded a high of 29.5 degrees Celsius today.

Temperatures hit highs of 29.3 degrees in Galway on Saturday and the same in Roscommon on Sunday. 

Met Éireann said at least nine stations have now met heat wave criteria by recording temperatures of 25 degrees for five days in a row. Further stations are expected to meet this tomorrow. 

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann, told The Journal earlier today that people can label this current spell of hot weather as a heat wave.

A Status Yellow high temperature warning is in place for the country until Friday with a Status Orange warning for six counties - Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath.

Related Reads

20.07.21 Status Yellow and Status Orange high temperature warnings take effect across Ireland
20.07.21 'We burn particularly easily': How to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe in the heat
19.07.21 Urgent appeals for water conservation made in several counties

Maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees in these six counties with overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees.

As for the rest of the country, maximum temperatures will generally stay between 27 and 30 degrees with overnight temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Tomorrow is set to be another hot and mostly sunny day, with a possibility of some heavy showers across north Connacht and Ulster in the late afternoon. Temperatures are due to reach highs of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest this heat wave will last for much of the week as high pressure remains across the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, it said there are signs the high pressure could break down over the weekend, bringing an end to the very high temperatures. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie