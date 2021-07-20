High temperatures continue as 29.5 degrees reached in one county today

TEMPERATURES CONTINUED TO soar across the country today as one weather observing station in Roscommon topped the weekend’s previous hottest days of the year.

Mount Dillon recorded a high of 29.5 degrees Celsius today.

Temperatures hit highs of 29.3 degrees in Galway on Saturday and the same in Roscommon on Sunday.

Met Éireann said at least nine stations have now met heat wave criteria by recording temperatures of 25 degrees for five days in a row. Further stations are expected to meet this tomorrow.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann, told The Journal earlier today that people can label this current spell of hot weather as a heat wave.

A Status Yellow high temperature warning is in place for the country until Friday with a Status Orange warning for six counties - Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath.

Maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees in these six counties with overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees.

As for the rest of the country, maximum temperatures will generally stay between 27 and 30 degrees with overnight temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Tomorrow is set to be another hot and mostly sunny day, with a possibility of some heavy showers across north Connacht and Ulster in the late afternoon. Temperatures are due to reach highs of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest this heat wave will last for much of the week as high pressure remains across the country.

However, it said there are signs the high pressure could break down over the weekend, bringing an end to the very high temperatures.