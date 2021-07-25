Today will mark the last of the warmer weather, with temperatures between 22 and 28 degrees

TODAY WILL SEE the last of warmer weather, according to Met Eireann.

It will very warm today, with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees generally but reaching up to 27 or 28 degrees in parts of the midlands.

While today will be largely dry, with spells of sunshine, there will be scattered heavy or thundery showers in the afternoon in some parts of the country.

The isolated heavy showers will gradually die out early tonight, leaving largely dry conditions and clear spells, with temperatures a more comfortable 12 to 15 degrees.

The sunshine will subside to more cloudy weather tomorrow, though there will sunny spells mainly in the south and east.

It will be less warm than of late with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees generally, but cooler in western and northwestern coastal counties with highs of 17 or 18 degrees, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.