This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Temperatures could hit 25 degrees today, but it'll be a mixed bag over the weekend

Sunshine, rain and spot flooding could all be on the cards this bank holiday weekend.

By Órla Ryan Friday 2 Aug 2019, 9:11 AM
22 hours ago 22,347 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4750131
File photo of people at a music festival
Image: Shutterstock/Halfpoint
File photo of people at a music festival
File photo of people at a music festival
Image: Shutterstock/Halfpoint

PARTS OF THE country could experience temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius today, while a mix of warm weather and rain is expected over the bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann has said today will be mostly warm and dry, with hazy sunshine, but a few scattered showers will develop, mainly in Ulster.

Maximum temperatures will range from 19 to 25 degrees.

Tonight will be dry in most areas with some cloud cover, but outbreaks of rain will extend across much of Munster overnight, with a risk of some heavy and possibly thundery bursts.

A few mist patches may develop in places. Temperatures will dip to 10 to 14 degrees. 

Tomorrow will be dry in most areas at first, but showers in much of Munster will become widespread during the day.

Some will become heavy and prolonged in places, with a risk of thunder, but there will be dry intervals in most areas. Top temperatures will range from 18 to 22 Celsius.

Risk of thunder 

There will be further outbreaks of showery rain tomorrow night, becoming confined mainly to eastern coastal areas by morning, with mainly dry conditions elsewhere.

A few mist or fog patches may develop. Minimum temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees.

There will be a few sunny spells on Sunday, especially in the east and north, but scattered showers too. Showers will merge into longer spells of rain in west Munster during the day and in west Connacht later, with a risk of thunder. There is a slight risk of thunder in the north also.

Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from 19 to 23 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southeasterly winds, but winds will be strong along western and southwestern coasts. Most areas will become dry overnight, with clear spells, and low temperatures of 10 to 13 Celsius.

Spot flooding 

Monday is expected to be dry in many areas at first, but showers in the west and southwest will become widespread during the day.

The showers will become heavy and prolonged in places, with a risk of thundery downpours, especially in the western half of the country (but possible anywhere), and this could lead to spot flooding.

A few bright spells are also expected, especially in the east and southeast. Top temperatures will reach 17 to 22 degrees.

Unsettled weather is due continue up to and including Wednesday, with a risk of heavy, thundery downpours at times.

Temperatures will be around normal, or a little above average, for this time of year. Early indications suggest that conditions will improve on Thursday and Friday next week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie