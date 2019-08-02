Temperatures could hit 25 degrees today, but it'll be a mixed bag over the weekend

PARTS OF THE country could experience temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius today, while a mix of warm weather and rain is expected over the bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann has said today will be mostly warm and dry, with hazy sunshine, but a few scattered showers will develop, mainly in Ulster.

Maximum temperatures will range from 19 to 25 degrees.

Tonight will be dry in most areas with some cloud cover, but outbreaks of rain will extend across much of Munster overnight, with a risk of some heavy and possibly thundery bursts.

A few mist patches may develop in places. Temperatures will dip to 10 to 14 degrees.

Tomorrow will be dry in most areas at first, but showers in much of Munster will become widespread during the day.

Some will become heavy and prolonged in places, with a risk of thunder, but there will be dry intervals in most areas. Top temperatures will range from 18 to 22 Celsius.

Risk of thunder

There will be further outbreaks of showery rain tomorrow night, becoming confined mainly to eastern coastal areas by morning, with mainly dry conditions elsewhere.

A few mist or fog patches may develop. Minimum temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees.

There will be a few sunny spells on Sunday, especially in the east and north, but scattered showers too. Showers will merge into longer spells of rain in west Munster during the day and in west Connacht later, with a risk of thunder. There is a slight risk of thunder in the north also.

Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from 19 to 23 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southeasterly winds, but winds will be strong along western and southwestern coasts. Most areas will become dry overnight, with clear spells, and low temperatures of 10 to 13 Celsius.

Spot flooding

Monday is expected to be dry in many areas at first, but showers in the west and southwest will become widespread during the day.

The showers will become heavy and prolonged in places, with a risk of thundery downpours, especially in the western half of the country (but possible anywhere), and this could lead to spot flooding.

A few bright spells are also expected, especially in the east and southeast. Top temperatures will reach 17 to 22 degrees.

Unsettled weather is due continue up to and including Wednesday, with a risk of heavy, thundery downpours at times.

Temperatures will be around normal, or a little above average, for this time of year. Early indications suggest that conditions will improve on Thursday and Friday next week.