Rainfall amounts to be above normal in coming days

RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN the coming days are set to be above normal for this time of year.

Today will be cold at first. Frost, ice and fog over parts of Munster and Leinster will clear this morning.

There will be scattered showers elsewhere, but it will be mostly dry.

Met Éireann said there will also be some bright or sunny spells. The weather will be best in western areas, but rain will develop over east Leinster and Ulster.

Top temperatures will range from eight to 11 degrees Celsius.

There will be dry spells early tonight, but rain and mist in eastern areas will become widespread throughout the night.

Towards dawn, it will dry out in northern and many eastern areas. It will be breezy also, with fresh easterly winds. Lowest temperatures will range from three to six degrees.

Weekend

Rain over southern areas will clear to the southwest tomorrow. It’s expected to be dry elsewhere, with some bright or sunny spells.

It will be rather cool on eastern and northern coasts, with highs of 10 or 11 degrees. Values of 13 or 14 degrees are likely elsewhere.

It’s due to be cold tomorrow night, with clear spells and with some frost in rural areas. Lowest temperatures will range from zero to three degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mainly dry and bright, with partly cloudy skies and sunny spells in most places.

Top temperatures will reach 11 or 12 degrees in eastern coastal counties, but 13 to 15 degrees elsewhere. It will be cool overnight with occasional clear spells.

Some rain or showers are likely to develop in eastern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures will range from three to six degrees.