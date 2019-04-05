This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rainfall amounts to be above normal in coming days

The forecast isn’t all bad though.

By Órla Ryan Friday 5 Apr 2019, 8:15 AM
4 minutes ago 393 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577818
Image: Shutterstock/Ezzolo
Image: Shutterstock/Ezzolo

RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN the coming days are set to be above normal for this time of year.

Today will be cold at first. Frost, ice and fog over parts of Munster and Leinster will clear this morning.

There will be scattered showers elsewhere, but it will be mostly dry.

Met Éireann said there will also be some bright or sunny spells. The weather will be best in western areas, but rain will develop over east Leinster and Ulster.

Top temperatures will range from eight to 11 degrees Celsius.

There will be dry spells early tonight, but rain and mist in eastern areas will become widespread throughout the night.

Towards dawn, it will dry out in northern and many eastern areas. It will be breezy also, with fresh easterly winds. Lowest temperatures will range from three to six degrees.

Weekend 

Rain over southern areas will clear to the southwest tomorrow. It’s expected to be dry elsewhere, with some bright or sunny spells.

It will be rather cool on eastern and northern coasts, with highs of 10 or 11 degrees. Values of 13 or 14 degrees are likely elsewhere.

It’s due to be cold tomorrow night, with clear spells and with some frost in rural areas. Lowest temperatures will range from zero to three degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mainly dry and bright, with partly cloudy skies and sunny spells in most places.

Top temperatures will reach 11 or 12 degrees in eastern coastal counties, but 13 to 15 degrees elsewhere. It will be cool overnight with occasional clear spells.

Some rain or showers are likely to develop in eastern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures will range from three to six degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie