Rain, snow and below-freezing temperatures on the way

IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country this morning and unsettled weather is expected to continue over the next few days.

Met Éireann has said it will feel “raw” this weekend with bright sunshine but wintry rain in places too. It will also be very frosty at times with some icy patches.

Today will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain. It will brighten up later this morning with some sunny spells, however heavy showers will also move in from the west, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Some of the showers will be prolonged later, especially across Atlantic counties. It will be cold with highest temperatures of five to nine degrees Celsius and strong westerly winds.

There will be more rain and wind overnight but there will also be clear spells, some of which will be prolonged across Ulster and north Connacht with the ongoing risk of hail and thunder.

Frost is possible too, though mainly in sheltered spots. Temperatures will dip to one to five degrees.

Tomorrow will be windy with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, mainly across Ulster and north Leinster at first and across the north in the afternoon.

Heavy showers will move into Atlantic counties tomorrow afternoon and there will be the risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees. It will feel colder with an added wind chill factor and gusty westerly winds, Met Éireann has said.

Ground snow

Tomorrow night will see clear spells and scattered blustery showers, some of which will turn wintry later, generally across Atlantic counties. There will be frost too, mainly in sheltered areas, and lowest temperatures will dip to zero to three degrees.

Saturday is expected to be very cold with an added wind factor. Sunshine and well scattered wintry showers will turn increasingly wintry after dark. Highest temperatures will only reach three to six degrees, and overnight temperatures will drop to minus three degrees in some places.

Some ground snow is expected on Sunday, mainly across parts of the west and the north midlands. There will be frost and ice in some areas and scattered wintry showers are likely during the day, but sunshine at times too.

It will be another very cold day with westerly breezes and high temperatures of three to seven degrees. It will be breezy at times, particularly across the southern half of the country. Temperatures will drop to minus three degrees after dark.