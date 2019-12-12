This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rain, snow and below-freezing temperatures on the way

Met Éireann has said it will feel “raw” this weekend.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 8:11 AM
31 minutes ago 9,260 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4929453
Rain is expected in many parts of Ireland today.
Image: Met Éireann
Rain is expected in many parts of Ireland today.
Rain is expected in many parts of Ireland today.
Image: Met Éireann

IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country this morning and unsettled weather is expected to continue over the next few days.

Met Éireann has said it will feel “raw” this weekend with bright sunshine but wintry rain in places too. It will also be very frosty at times with some icy patches.

Today will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain. It will brighten up later this morning with some sunny spells, however heavy showers will also move in from the west, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Some of the showers will be prolonged later, especially across Atlantic counties. It will be cold with highest temperatures of five to nine degrees Celsius and strong westerly winds.

There will be more rain and wind overnight but there will also be clear spells, some of which will be prolonged across Ulster and north Connacht with the ongoing risk of hail and thunder.

Frost is possible too, though mainly in sheltered spots. Temperatures will dip to one to five degrees.

Tomorrow will be windy with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, mainly across Ulster and north Leinster at first and across the north in the afternoon.

Heavy showers will move into Atlantic counties tomorrow afternoon and there will be the risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees. It will feel colder with an added wind chill factor and gusty westerly winds, Met Éireann has said.

Ground snow 

Tomorrow night will see clear spells and scattered blustery showers, some of which will turn wintry later, generally across Atlantic counties. There will be frost too, mainly in sheltered areas, and lowest temperatures will dip to zero to three degrees.

Related Read

11.11.19 Met Éireann blames media for 'over-sensationalising' Storm Lorenzo after receiving complaints

Saturday is expected to be very cold with an added wind factor. Sunshine and well scattered wintry showers will turn increasingly wintry after dark. Highest temperatures will only reach three to six degrees, and overnight temperatures will drop to minus three degrees in some places.

Some ground snow is expected on Sunday, mainly across parts of the west and the north midlands. There will be frost and ice in some areas and scattered wintry showers are likely during the day, but sunshine at times too.

It will be another very cold day with westerly breezes and high temperatures of three to seven degrees. It will be breezy at times, particularly across the southern half of the country. Temperatures will drop to minus three degrees after dark.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie