More rain is on the way - and there's a risk of snow and flooding in some areas

Today's forecast Source: Met Éireann

THE WEATHER LOOKS set to remain unsettled over the coming days with a risk of snow and flooding in some areas.

Today is expected to be windy with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. The showers will be wintry at times, especially across the north and west with snow over high ground, Met Éireann has said.

There will also be a risk of hail and thunder. Showers will become confined to the north and west by this evening. Highest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees Celsius, but it will feel cooler.

Scattered showers are expected in the west and north early tonight but it will be largely dry elsewhere early tonight. Lowest temperatures will range from two to five degrees.

However, temperatures will rise overnight as cloud increases and rain arrives in the northwest and slowly spreads southeastwards, covering the northern half of the country by dawn.

The rain will be heavy over high ground in the northwest with some local flooding. Southwesterly winds will strengthen tonight with gales on western and northwestern coasts.

It will be wet and windy tomorrow morning over the northern half of the country. It’s due to be cloudy elsewhere, with rain and drizzle slowly edging its way southwards, reaching all areas by afternoon.

The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west, but lighter and patchier further east, with some drier weather at times here. Highest temperatures will range from nine to 11 degrees.

There will be patchy rain and drizzle tomorrow night, clearing from the northwest to scattered blustery showers. Temperatures will drop to two to five degrees in the north, and six to eight degrees in the south.

It is expected to be blustery on Saturday and mostly cloudy with widespread showers. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west where some will be wintry over high ground.

Highest temperatures will range from six to eight degrees in the north, and nine to 11 in the south.

There will be rain over much of the country on Saturday night and minimum temperatures will dip to one to three degrees in Ulster, and three to six degrees elsewhere.

Next week

Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells to start, with passing showers in the north. Cloud will increase from the west during the day with rain arriving in the west before dark.

Temperatures are expected to peak at eight degrees in the north, and 11 degrees in the south. There will be westerly winds but they will be noticeably lighter on Sunday than in previous days.

Light and patchy rain will spread to all areas on Sunday evening and early night. A band of heavier rain will spread from the west later in the night and southwesterly winds will increase with gales returning.

More rain is expected next week. Monday will be wet and windy, with rain clearing to showers and sunny spells through the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool with strong westerly winds and widespread showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west and will turn increasingly wintry. Daytime temperatures will peak at around seven degrees, with widespread frosts at night.