Dublin: 11 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Rain in many parts of the country today but temperatures will hit 22 degrees this week

More warm weather is on the way.

By Órla Ryan Monday 18 May 2020, 9:36 AM
10 minutes ago 1,713 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5101446
People waiting for a bus in Dublin this morning.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
People waiting for a bus in Dublin this morning.
People waiting for a bus in Dublin this morning.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT IS RAINING in many parts of the country today, but more good weather is one the way.

Met Éireann has said it will be mostly cloudy this morning with patchy light rain or drizzle and mist.

As the day goes on, rain and drizzle will mainly affect Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius.

It will be sunnier and warmer further south with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy in most places, with mist and outbreaks of rain or drizzle in Connacht and Ulster.

It is expected to be mostly dry in the south and east with some clear intervals, lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 12 degrees.

22 degrees 

Tomorrow will start off cloudy and outbreaks of rain or drizzle in Connacht and Ulster will gradually clear northwards, but will linger in north Ulster until the evening.

18.05.20 Phase One: Here's what's allowed from today as Covid-19 restrictions eased

Sunny spells will follow from the south. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 22 degrees, and it will warmest in the midlands.

Tomorrow night is expected to be dry with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Wednesday will start off dry and sunny, Met Éireann has said, but cloud will increase in the west during the afternoon, bringing outbreaks of rain to west and southwest coastal areas by the evening.

Highest temperatures will reach 18 to 22 degrees generally, but it will a few degrees cooler in south Munster and south Leinster.

Cloud and rain is expected in the west early on Wednesday night, spreading eastwards overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

