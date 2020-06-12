This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More rain and spot flooding but it's due to hit 23 degrees this weekend

Heavy thundery rain is on the way.

By Órla Ryan Friday 12 Jun 2020, 8:10 AM
14 minutes ago 2,703 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5120927
Image: Met.ie
Image: Met.ie

MORE RAIN AND spot flooding are on the way in the coming days but it will also be quite warm and humid.

Today will be generally cloudy or dull with showery spells of rain, heaviest in the north and east, according to Met Éireann.

Long dry spells will develop, but heavy thundery rain will begin to move into the southeast later this evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 20 degrees Celsius, mildest in the west and northwest where some brighter spells will develop.

It will also be breezy with northeast winds, making it feel cool along Irish Sea coasts.

Long dry spells will occur across Ulster and Connacht tonight. However, showers or possibly thundery rain will continue to push up from the southeast, affecting much of Leinster and Munster overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees Celsius.

Spot flooding

There will be some sunny spells tomorrow, but overall it will be cloudy with scattered showers and light northeast breezes.

The showers are likely to be heaviest across the northwest, south Leinster and south Munster. It’s expected to be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 or 22 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Many areas will be dry tomorrow night, but some heavy showers will persist across southern counties. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Sunday is due to be warm and humid with sunshine and slow moving heavy showers. Prolonged thundery downpours will occur, especially across the western half of the country with spot flooding and local hail.

Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius, in mostly light westerly breezes.

It will be humid overnight with further showers or longer spells of thundery rain, mainly across the north and west. Lowest temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie