Saturday 13 June, 2020
Thundery showers bring risk of spot flooding today

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,339 Views 4 Comments
Some very prepared dogs (file photo).
Image: Shutterstock/otsphoto
Image: Shutterstock/otsphoto

IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country today with thundery showers bringing the risk of spot flooding.

Met Éireann has said the rain will clear westwards as the day goes on. Sunny spells will spread from the south and southeast later.

Heavy showers will develop in southern areas this afternoon, with a chance of thunder in parts of Munster and south Leinster, resulting in localised spot flooding.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees.

Heavy showers will continue over the southern half of the country this evening and tonight, merging into longer spells of rain with a chance of thunder for southern counties.

It’s expected to remain mostly dry further north with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain or showers. There will be a few sunny spells, most likely in the north.

Heavy showers with the chance of thunder will develop early tomorrow afternoon and become widespread, particularly over the midlands and west of the country.

They will be prolonged and will bring a chance of localised flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, and it will be warmest in the north.

Tomorrow night will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few showers will linger in western areas.

Fog will develop quite widely with a light breeze, and minimum temperatures of nine to 12 degrees.

