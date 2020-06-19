IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country this morning and more wet weather is on the way.

Met Éireann has said it will be damp and misty in many places with outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly clearing northeastwards, giving way to brighter conditions, with sunny spells and showers extending from the southwest.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Any remaining showers will tonight gradually clear northeastwards and it will become mainly dry with clear spells. Cloud will thicken from the southwest towards dawn, however.

Minimum temperatures will generally range from seven to 10 degrees, but dip to five or six degrees locally over the eastern half of the country.

Weekend

There will be sunny spells in the east and north at first tomorrow, but they will gradually give way to thickening cloud from the southwest, accompanied by increasingly gusty southeasterly winds.

Rain and drizzle will push into Munster and Connacht during the morning, with some heavy falls developing during the afternoon and evening, as the rain extends countrywide.

A clearance will develop in the southwest during the evening. Top temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees.

Remaining outbreaks of rain in the north and east will clear overnight with clear spells developing. Scattered showers will, however, follow from the Atlantic to affect mainly parts of the west and north overnight.

Temperatures will drop to 10 or 11 degrees with strong winds near Atlantic coasts.

Sunday will bring a mix of cloud, sunshine and passing showers, according to Met Éireann. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west, where some could be heavy and possibly thundery.

Maximum temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees, and it will be coolest in the west. Any showers will soon die out on Sunday night, but cloud will thicken overnight and rain will extend eastwards from the Atlantic by morning.

Minimum temperatures will range from nine to 11 degrees.