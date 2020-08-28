Drivers urged to slow down after heavy rain overnight

IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country this morning and drivers have been urged to exercise caution on roads.

“Driving conditions remain challenging after heavy overnight rain. Slow down and maintain a safe driving distance at all times,” Garda Traffic has advised.

More rain is on the way today but drier periods are expected over the coming days. It will be cool and rather windy today, Met Éireann has said.

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers or longer spells of rain at first, but will brighten up from the west this afternoon with sunny spells developing, and remaining showers will become isolated by this evening.

Top temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius, and there will be fresh and gusty northerly winds, strong at the coasts.

It’s expected to be mainly dry tonight under largely clear skies, with just isolated light showers, and low temperatures of six to 10 degrees.

A mostly sunny start tomorrow will give way to a cloudier afternoon with more of a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be a largely dry day though, with just isolated light showers.

There will be moderate north to northwest winds, and it will be cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Skies will clear tomorrow night with minimum temperatures dropping to between four and eight degrees Celsius. Some grass frost is possible in Munster and south Leinster.

It will be largely dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and the light showers in some areas.

The best of the sunshine will be in the morning, and maximum temperatures will range from 14 to 16 degrees.

It will be dry with variable cloud amounts and clear spells on Sunday night. Minimum temperatures will range from seven to 11 degrees.