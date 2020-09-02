Road users urged to take extra care amid heavy rain

File photo of rain on O'Connell Street in Dublin city.

IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country this morning and road users have been advised to take extra care.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is in place until 5pm.

Met Éireann has said 25 to 35mm of rainfall is expected today and localised spot flooding is possible.

Surface water has been reported on roads in several areas, particularly in parts of Galway and Cavan.

“Take extra care this morning: slow down and keep well back from other road users. Only drive through standing water if you’re confident it’s not too deep for your vehicle,” an AA Roadwatch spokesperson has said.

AA is reporting the following:

The N56 in Donegal is closed between Portnablagh and Creeslough following a serious collision overnight. Diversions are in place.

In New Ross, the old Wexford Rd (R723) is currently closed between Kentscross R/A and Ballymacar R/A (N25/N30) following an incident. Local diversions are in place.

Traffic lights are out of action on Drumcondra Road in Dublin at the junction of Clonliffe Road.

Forecast

It will be humid and breezy today with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the country this morning.

Heavy downpours are expected in places with a risk of spot flooding, according to Met Éireann.

It will become drier across much of Leinster and Munster for a time during the afternoon and early evening, before a further spell of rain moves in later this evening or early tonight.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will clear southeastwards tonight with clear spells and scattered showers following from the northwest. Minimum temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow looks set to be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. A largely sunny evening is expected as the showers become isolated. Highest temperatures will reach 16 to 19 degrees.