Dublin: 12°C Monday 28 September 2020
A mild start to the week but heavy rain and spot flooding are on the way

It will be mostly cloudy at first today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

By Órla Ryan Monday 28 Sep 2020, 7:54 AM
21 minutes ago
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/perfect strangers
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/perfect strangers

THE WEATHER WILL be reasonably mild at the start of the week, but turn cooler and more unsettled from midweek.

Met Éireann says it will be mostly cloudy at first today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Brighter and drier conditions will gradually extend from the west this morning with plenty of sunshine developing by this afternoon and just a few scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius, it will be coolest in the west and north.

It will be largely dry and clear tonight with isolated showers, mainly near western coasts. Lowest temperatures will dip to two to six degrees, and some frost is possible in the east and south.

It’s expected to be largely dry and bright at first tomorrow with sunny spells, although scattered light showers will affect western and northwestern coastal areas.

Rain will start to push in along the west coast by evening. Lighter breezes will increase to moderate during the afternoon, freshening in the west as the rain arrives. Maximum temperatures will range from 13 to 15 degrees.

Possible spot flooding 

Tomorrow night will be wet and windy, according to Met Éireann. Rain in the west and southwest will turn heavy and persistent, and extend countrywide overnight with the potential of spot flooding. The rain will turn to showers in parts of Connacht and west Munster by dawn.

Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong to near-gale on the coasts, will veer westerly and ease in the west and southwest with the clearance.

It will be a wet and blustery start to Wednesday across the midlands and east, with heavy rain for a time and a continued risk of spot flooding.

Brighter, sunnier conditions with scattered showers in the west will gradually extend to most parts through the morning. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees.

Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds in the east, which will be strong to near-gale along coasts at first, will veer westerly during the morning and gradually moderate.

Showers will continue into Wednesday night, most frequent in the west, where some will be heavy and possibly thundery with hail. Longer clearer intervals will occur over eastern parts of the country.

Lowest temperatures will drop to two to six degrees, it will be coldest in the east where some grass frost is possible.

