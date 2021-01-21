#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 21 January 2021
Temperatures to drop as low as minus four in coming days

It is a cold and frosty morning in many parts of the country.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 8:09 AM
Image: Shutterstock/sima
IT IS A cold morning across the country today, with frost and icy patches in many areas.

Met Éireann says there will be wintry showers over the northern half of the country and in Munster, some heavy, but much of the southern half of Leinster will be mainly dry.

This afternoon and evening will be breezy and showers will become more isolated. Highest temperatures will range from four to seven degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. However, there will be some wintry showers in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to as low as minus two degrees with widespread frost and ice.

Tomorrow will be very cold with sunny spells and much of the country will be dry. However, wintry showers will affect parts of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. Highest temperatures will range from three to six degrees.

Tomorrow night will be very cold with frost and icy patches developing. There will also be some fog patches and most areas will be dry.

However, wintry showers will continue in the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from zero to minus four degrees.

Saturday is expected to be cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry, but wintry showers will affect the west and north.

Highest temperatures will reach three to six degrees with light breezes. On Saturday night a band of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards across the country. Temperatures will dip to minus three degrees in some areas.

Sunday will continue to be very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures will reach two to six degrees. There will be widespread frost on Sunday night with icy patches and lowest temperatures of minus three to zero degrees.

