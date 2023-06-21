Weather to stay warm today as Met Éireann predicts sun, showers and possible thunderstorms

TODAY’S WEATHER LOOKS set to be similar to yesterday’s, although perhaps not quite as unsettled. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 18 to 22 degrees again.

Met Éireann is telling us to expect sunny spells and showers, beginning in the west but moving over the rest of the country throughout the afternoon.

The forecaster is also predicting some heavy showers with the possibility of a few thunderstorms developing.

Advertisement

Into the evening, showers “will become confined to Munster and Leinster,” Met Éireann predicts.

Today, sunny spells & scattered showers🌦️ will develop, initially in the west and north & becoming more widespread this afternoon, some heavy☔️ with a few thunderstorms possible⛈️.



This evening, showers will become confined to Munster & Leinster.



Highs🌡️ of 18 to 22°C pic.twitter.com/3N6M9tisju — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 21, 2023

Tonight is expected to remain dry for the most part with a few isolated showers and lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees with “variable breezes”.

Finally, in case you missed the weird weather phenomenon over Dublin Airport yesterday, you can check it out here.