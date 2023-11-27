Wintry end to November as nighttime temperatures to drop below zero degrees

WINTRY CONDITIONS ARE on the way this week as we near the end of November, with nighttime temperatures to drop below zero degrees.

This morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. This afternoon will see clearer conditions gradually spread southwards from the north.

By this evening, most areas will be dry but some showers will develop in Ulster.

Tonight is forecast to be cold and frosty, with icy patches possible. Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -2 degrees.

Tomorrow is due to be a mostly dry day with sunny spells. There will be some scattered showers, mainly in the north and east.

Looking at the week ahead, Met Éireann has said conditions will turn “gradually colder with frost and ice and potentially some wintry precipitation”.

Temperatures tomorrow night are again expected to drop as low as -2 degrees.

Many areas on Wednesday are forecast to stay dry, however there will be patchy rain or drizzle, mainly in costal areas.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain or drizzle are expected to move southwards on Wednesday night, but will linger near the south coast. Some showers are forecast to develop in the northwest later.

Conditions will again be cold, with widespread frost and possible ice as temperatures are to fall as low as -3 degrees.