Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for six counties

Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW weather rainfall warning has been issued for the south-east of the country.

The warning from Met Éireann, which is valid from 8am this morning to 6am on Saturday, covers:

Carlow

Kilkenny

Wexford

Wicklow

Cork

Waterford

Met Éireann said that there will be pulses of heavy rain at times today and overnight. It also warned of some spot flooding.

Rainfall could reach up to 30mm over the next 24 hours.

Nationally, the weather is more mixed ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

After rain and a risk of thunder in the south of the country today, tomorrow will bring a bright, breezy and sunny day with temperatures between seven and ten degrees expected.

Met Éireann is forecasting similar weather for Sunday, which will be bright and sunny with some showers in the north and temperatures reaching between nine and 11 degrees.