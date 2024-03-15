Rain, sun, wind: What weather to expect this St Patrick's Day weekend

MET ÉIREANN HAS said parade go-ers and those celebrating St Patrick’s Day across the country this weekend should expect a mixed bag when it comes to the weather.

The forecasters have said Saturday will see wet and breezy conditions in many parts of the country, with marginally high temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Most of the heaviest rain is expected in the southeast of the country on Saturday, with cool temperatures felt in the north as a southerly wind will make for breezy conditions nationwide.

Rain will become patchier overnight, with longer, drier spells expected. Damp and misty conditions will remain in some places throughout the night. Highest temperatures on Saturday will be between 9 and 13 degrees, dropping overnight to between 6 and 10.

Sunday will see all sorts of weather throughout the day as misty and cloudy conditions are expected in the earlier part of St Patrick’s Day, later clearly up for long, sunny spells in the afternoon.

Those attending parades this weekend should anticipate some scattered showers are expected to develop in places, with a few heavy rain spells possible. Between then, sunny spells are forecasted – so make it a light jacket.

Met Éireann has said the conditions will be mild, with just moderate southwesterly winds, making for highs of 12 to 15 degrees in some parts of the country.

Showers will move eastwards overnight, with some heavy rain expected throughout. Lowest temperatures will be a cool 5 to a mild 8 degrees.