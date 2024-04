SOME RESPITE FOR farmers might finally be on the horizon as Met Éireann forecast some dry spells for the end of this week and even some nationwide sunny spells on Sunday.

This year has been “brutally” wet, which has wreaked havoc for the Irish farming community over the last number of weeks. Last week, funding arrangements were prepared for livestock farmers as part of measures to alleviate pressure on the industry.

But some dry weather might be in store for everyone for the rest of this week after a few more showers today according to Met Éireann’s latest forecasts.

The national meteorological service expects some light drizzles of rain throughout the rest of today, as the April showers move southwards through the afternoon. Sunny intervals will break up the short showers, according to the forecaster.

Despite temperatures as low as -1 degrees tonight, few rain showers will take place across the country – marking the beginning of dry spells in the east, southeast and south of the country for the rest of the week.

Sunny spells, with patchy showers in the north and northwest, are anticipated by Met Éireann tomorrow and tomorrow night. Temperatures will rise to a mild 11 degrees nationwide and reach as high as 14 in some parts of the south.

A cloudy day is expected on Friday and the rain will still make its presence known in some parts of the west coast by way of short, patchy showers throughout the day. Clear spells will improve later in the day and night, nationwide.

Temperatures will also begin to get warmer during the day on Friday, with hotter averages in every part of the country. Light to moderate winds will continue on Friday, which could take the heat out of the 14 degree which are expected.

This weekend will be dry in all areas of the country, with very little rain anticipated over Saturday and Sunday, according to Met Éireann. The forecasters estimate highs of 15 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday, respectively.

Long clear spells, with light winds, will continue throughout the day and into the night. And on Sunday, long sunny spells are expected by Met Éireann with some patchy clouds. Cooler temperatures will continue throughout the night at the weekend.