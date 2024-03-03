Advertisement
Status Yellow snow-ice warning in place nationwide this morning, another frosty night ahead

A Status Yellow ice warning for Ireland kicked in at 8pm. It will remain in place until 9am.
A NATIONWIDE WEATHER warning is currently in place following another frosty night in Ireland. 

A Status Yellow ice warning for Ireland kicked in at 8pm. It will remain in place until 9am. 

Met Éireann had warned that it would become icy in many areas overnight, especially in Ulster and Leinster. 

Sudden snowfall over much of the country on Friday morning caused disruption for roads, schools and public transport. 

Looking at the general forecast, any mist and fog this morning will gradually clear, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail at first, Met Éireann has said. 

The showers are to become more isolated as the afternoon progresses. 

It will be another cold night tonight with frosty and icy patches developing as temperatures drop as low as -2 degrees. 

After a mainly dry start to the night with clear spells and isolated showers, cloud is due to thicken from the southwest overnight with outbreaks of rain developing in Munster later.

Many areas are forecast start off dry with a few bright spells tomorrow morning.

However, outbreaks of rain in Munster are due to gradually spread northeastwards across the country through the day, turning heavy at times. It’s expected to become drier for a time in the south and southwest towards evening. 

Tomorrow night is forecast to be windy, especially over the western half of the country, with scattered outbreaks of rain.

Drier conditions and clear spells are expected to slowly spread from the southwest towards Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as -1 degree tomorrow night. 

Met Éireann has said conditions will remain unsettled throughout next week. 

