Weather warnings could be issued early next week

A WEATHER WARNING could be issued early next week, with wet and windy weather in store.

Today, Good Friday, will see long spells of spring sunshine for most, with just the slight chance of an isolated shower in highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

It will stay mostly dry overnight with clear spells, though patches of drizzle are possible in the west and southwest, with overnight temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees and coldest in Leinster and Ulster.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, though it will become cloudy at times over the western half of the country and light rain is possible near Atlantic coasts.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin explained: “At the moment, there is a ridge of high pressure over us, so today and much of tomorrow are going to be dry, with some hazy sunshine.

“Later in the day tomorrow, there’ll be a bit of rain developing along the Atlantic coast.”

However, overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop.

“During Sunday morning, rain will develop across the west and then extend across the country later in the day on Easter Sunday,” said the Met Éireann forecaster.

A day of “sunshine and scattered heavy showers” will follow on Monday, alongside the possibility of some showers with “hail and thunder, but nothing too dramatic” says Martin.

“Tuesday will then start off relatively okay,” said Martin, “but later in the day there’s some signs that there’s going to be a deep low pressure system developing in the Atlantic.

“It looks at the moment like it will be tracking somewhere in the vicinity of Ireland later on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“The track of it is extremely uncertain at this juncture, but there is an increasing likelihood there will be a spell of wet and very windy weather for a time on Tuesday night and Wednesday.”

While it is not yet known which areas of the country will be impacted, it will be a rather wet and windy night for most.

Met Éireann advises that “there is potential for impactful conditions so stay up to date with the forecast for your local area”.

It adds that “wind warnings [are] likely to be issued”.

“If we were to go by current models and forecasts,” said Martin, “it would warrant warnings, but we know from experience that these models will chop and change between now and the next few days.

“So we’re going to hold off for the moment, until maybe tomorrow or the day after, until we see more confidence in the model before issuing any warnings.”