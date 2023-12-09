Advertisement

Karlis Dzjamko/Alamy Stock Photo Sandbags at Bantry Co Cork during a storm warning earlier this year.
fergus

Fresh weather warnings, as Storm Fergus set to follow Elin

Orange warnings are in place for Galway, Mayo, and Clare tomorrow.
0
7.5k
59 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued weather warnings for tomorrow, Sunday 10 December, as Storm Fergus is set to make landfall.

Fergus comes directly after Storm Elin, which is currently hitting the country.

Orange weather warnings have been announced for the west coast, in Galway, Mayo, and Clare, with strong on and offshore winds, and potential for flooding.

Yellow warnings will be in place in the rest of Connacht, as well as much of Leinster, and the eastern and southern coasts.

Weather warnings are currently in place as a result of Storm Elin, with a yellow warning for much of the country. Orange warnings are in place for both Wicklow and Donegal.

The Road Safety Authority have issued advice to drivers, as well as cyclists and pedestrians.

