Rainy Halloween night and few days to come as weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Ciarán

IT’S SET TO be a rainy Halloween night and a few days to come with weather warnings issued for multiple areas of the country ahead Storm Ciarán arrival.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Co Kerry will kick in at 12pm today and remain in place until 12pm tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Clare, Kerry and Galway. This will come into effect at 5am and remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

Another Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford. This will kick in at 7pm tomorrow and remain in place until 7am tomorrow.

In the North, the UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow rain warning for the six counties for between 9pm tonight and 9am tomorrow.

Storm Ciarán, caused by a deep area of low pressure, was named by the UK Met Office on Sunday. Its predecessors, Storm Agnes and Storm Babet, saw significant disruption and damage caused by flooding.

In a weather advisory, Met Éireann has said there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times today and tomorrow with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high.

Later tomorrow and on Thursday, further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán may lead to flooding.

Met Éireann has said it is likely the heaviest rain will be in the southern and eastern coastal counties.

This could lead to poor visibility and difficult, dangerous driving conditions.

Alamy Stock Photo A car drives through a flooded area under a railway bridge as a train passes overhead, on the A26 outside the village of Moira in Northern Ireland Alamy Stock Photo

There was significant flooding in Wexford last night that caused some homes to be flooded.

In the North, the Department of Infrastructure urged the public not to travel between 9pm last night and 9am this morning and motorists have been advised by the PSNI to take “extra precautions” due to hazardous road conditions.

In the city of Newry, close to the border, a number of roads are impassable due to flooding after the canal burst its banks and some businesses have been flooded.

The PSNI has advised the public to avoid Newry City Centre “as it is experiencing unprecedented levels of flooding” following this canal burst.