Flooding hits Wexford homes as motorists in the North urged not to travel due to heavy rain

FLOODING IN WEXFORD which caused some homes to be flooded has not receded, while motorists in the North have been urged not to unnecessary journeys due to heavy rain.

Some houses in the Haven estate at Rosslare Strand were under three feet of water yesterday and several residents were taken from their properties in an inflatable dinghy.

Alan Duggan, from the local Coast Guard, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the only way to reach people was by the dinghy because vehicles could not pass the flooding.

JIM CODD / PA Councillor Jim Codd examines the flooding in the Haven estate in Rosslare from a dinghy. JIM CODD / PA / PA

He added that the flooding hasn’t receded and that efforts to pump away 60,000 litres of water an hour has resulted in water levels dropping by only two inches.

In the North, the Department of Infrastructure urged the public not to travel between 9pm last night and 9am this morning and motorists have been advised by the PSNI to take “extra precautions” due to hazardous road conditions.

A well co-ordinated multi agency response is underway in Newry in an effort to prevent flooding in the County Down city.



More at: https://t.co/QpbB3wpCSf pic.twitter.com/PoQ17tIc3Y — Department for Infrastructure (@deptinfra) October 30, 2023

In the city of Newry, close to the border, a number of roads are impassable due to flooding after the canal burst its banks and some businesses have been flooded.

Flooding in Newry and Portadown has also resulted in the suspension of the Belfast to Dublin Connolly rail service, with bus transfers operating between Belfast and Dublin, calling at Newry and Dundalk.

Weather warnings are in place across the North, as well as in Co Kerry.

Counties Antrim, Armagh and Down are under an amber rain warning from the UK Met Office, with heavy rain forecast leading to further flooding and transport disruption.

That warning is valid until 9am, but a yellow warning will then take effect for the above counties, as well as Derry and Tyrone, until 12pm.

Another yellow alert will then take effect for all of the above northern counties from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

In Kerry, a status yellow warning for rain will take effect from 12pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

The flooding comes ahead of further forecasted downpours later in the week when Storm Ciarán passes close to Ireland.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Storm Ciarán is set to bring more heavy rain and strong winds, with Munster and Leinster set to be among areas worst affected.

Gerry Murphy, senior forecaster with Met Éireann, told Morning Ireland that there’s “no great news” on the horizon regarding flooding.

“There’s another band of rain going to push up across the country later on today, and it’s for that band of rain that we have the yellow rainfall warning in Co Kerry,” said Murphy.

“That’s going to bring more heavy rain at times through this evening and tonight, so places that are prone to flooding where water levels are very high, which they are in many areas and soil is saturated, there will be further flooding possible.”

While Murphy noted that tomorrow will bring a mix of sunshine and showers tomorrow, he warned that Storm Ciarán “will push along the south coast of Ireland on Wednesday night into Thursday”.

“That is going to push rain up mainly over Munster and Leinster, so the possibility of some further heavy falls on Wednesday night into Thursday in parts of Munster and Leinster and this will further exacerbate flooding problems in these areas,” said Murphy.

“The country at the moment, all soils are saturated and river levels are very high, so it’s like a bucket that’s full of water and you’re pouring more water on it and it’s tipping over in certain places that’s causing further flooding.”

However, he said the tidal flooding should not be as significant as it was at the weekend.

Murphy also cautioned that further flooding could be caused in areas of Cork that have experienced flooding recently.

“The rainfall amounts on the current indications are not excessive,” said Murphy, “so in a normal situation we would possibly be issuing a yellow level rainfall warning in relation to that.

“But given the fact that the water levels are so high and there is flooding in places already, then there is a threat of more significant flooding as a result.

“The rainfall amounts are expected to be heavy, but not necessarily excessive, but given the situation on the ground, this will possibly cause further problems so people need to be ready and prepared for that.”